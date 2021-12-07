Lake County panel to discuss open burning Wednesday

Proposed rules regarding open burning in unincorporated Lake County will be discussed at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by the county board's public works, planning and transportation committee.

The panel also will discuss proposed agreements for consolidated waste hauling services, including landscape waste, in unincorporated areas.

Open burning and disposal of landscape waste have been discussed by county officials for two years. Final action will not be taken Wednesday, but the committee makes recommendations to the full county board for pending votes.

Visit lakecountyil.gov/openburninginput to comment and for more information.