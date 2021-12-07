Lake County panel to discuss open burning Wednesday
Updated 12/7/2021 3:59 PM
Proposed rules regarding open burning in unincorporated Lake County will be discussed at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by the county board's public works, planning and transportation committee.
The panel also will discuss proposed agreements for consolidated waste hauling services, including landscape waste, in unincorporated areas.
Open burning and disposal of landscape waste have been discussed by county officials for two years. Final action will not be taken Wednesday, but the committee makes recommendations to the full county board for pending votes.
Visit lakecountyil.gov/openburninginput to comment and for more information.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.