How to get an early look at your next Cook County property tax bill

Cook County property owners can get an early look at their tax bills due March 1 by visiting cookcountytreasurer.com.

The treasurer's office has posted the first installment tax year 2021 bills online, allowing property owners to plan their finances or make payments before the end of the year. The first installment, which is 55% of the previous year's total tax, is due March 1, 2022.

"During the holiday season, it's good to think about what bills will come due in the new year," Treasurer Maria Pappas said in a news release. "My office is committed to helping taxpayers keep their homes and seeing these bills early allows people to think ahead about their budgets."

Property owners can download their tax bill and make a payment by visiting the treasurer's website, selecting the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free," and enter your address or 14-digit Property Index Number (PIN).

There is no fee if you pay from a bank account. The treasurer's office accepts partial payments, but late payments will be assessed a 1.5% fee per month, as mandated by Illinois law.