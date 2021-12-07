Foul play not suspected in death of Lake County jail inmate

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 61-year-old inmate found dead in his cell Monday night at the Lake County jail, authorities said.

The man, identified as Bruce Chamberlin of Mundelein, was discovered unconscious and not breathing at about 8:15 p.m. Monday by correctional officers conducting rounds, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. There was no visible trauma and Chamberlin was in a single-inmate cell without a roommate, task force officials said.

Officers immediately administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator in an attempt to revive him, before paramedics arrived and took him to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary autopsy results released Tuesday by the Lake County coroner's office indicate Chamberlin died from natural causes. Toxicology test results are pending, officials said.

Chamberlin had been in custody since Nov. 17, after he was arrested on charges of grooming and a violation of the sexual offender registry. The charges alleged he used social media to solicit a nude photo and make plans to meet a person he believed was a 14-year-old boy. The person was really an undercover detective posing as a child, authorities said.