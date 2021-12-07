Fireworks likely at lawmakers' hearing over Illinois tollway changes

Fireworks are expected today at a state Senate Transportation Committee hearing that will scrutinize leadership at the Illinois tollway and recent reorganization at the top.

Senators will likely question changes to the chain of command that some lawmakers worry reflect a power struggle between Chairman Will Evans and Executive Director Jose Alvarez.

Tollway officials have denied there is any friction and said the changes are intended to improve efficiency.

The tollway board in October gave Evans authority to reorganize departments and administrators' duties.

As a result, the agency's chief financial officer now reports to Evans as well as Executive Director Jose Alvarez. In addition, the chief procurement and compliance officer and the head of the information technology department were switched to report to the chief financial officer, not Alvarez.

Members of the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus wrote Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November saying "it is highly unusual for a board chair to have a direct reporting structure that takes leadership responsibilities away from the executive director."

The group also said Alvarez "is one of the few Latinos leading a state agency under your administration. We are rightly concerned that he is being treated unfairly."

"I am anxious to hear the chairman's rationale for why he felt this structure is the most optimal to ensure efficient use of taxpayer dollars and consumer money as well as transparency," Democratic Sen. Laura Murphy of Des Plaines said Monday.

It's the third time in three years that senators have scrutinized how the tollway does business.

In 2019, the Senate's Executive Appointments Committee questioned Evans about a conflict of interest in a vote two months after he was appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Evans said the vote was inadvertent.

In August 2020, the Senate Transportation Committee called tollway officials to account for a ruling by a state regulator that the agency acted illegally regarding construction project bids. The tollway's attorney said the finding was unfair.