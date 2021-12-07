COVID-19 update: 3,029 hospitalized, 78 more deaths, 7,068 new cases

Illinois COVID-19 vaccine providers have administered another 62,601 doses, bringing the state's total number of vaccines administered to 17,768,693, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. Associated Press File Photo/March 4

State health officials today reported 3,029 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois.

That's up 187 patients from the day before and the largest single-day surge in patients since November of 2020, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Of those hospitalized, 610 are in intensive care.

IDPH officials also reported another 78 COVID-19 deaths, while 7,068 new cases were diagnosed.

That's the highest single-day death toll from the virus since Feb. 11.

It brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 26,698, with 1,861,254 positive infections recorded since the pandemic began.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 4.6%, down from 4.7% the day before, according to IDPH figures. Case positivity is the percentage of tests that result in a new case of the disease being diagnosed. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported another 62,601 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

Vaccine providers in Illinois have now administered 17,768,693 doses since they became available nearly a year ago.

IDPH figures show 58.8% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.