Round Lake Beach man accused of stabbing girlfriend, leaving her in parking lot

A Round Lake Beach man faces aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery charges alleging he stabbed his girlfriend in the stomach during an altercation early Sunday morning then leaving her in restaurant parking lot, police said.

Ian Wedge, 32, of the 500 block of Meadow Hill Lane, appeared in court on the felony charges later Sunday, when a judge set his bail at $200,000. He remained in custody at the Lake County jail Monday pending a Dec. 15 court date.

The events leading to Wedge's arrest began about 2:24 a.m. Sunday, when a Round Lake Beach police officer saw a vehicle driving erratically in the 1600 block of North Cedar Lake Road, authorities said.

The 31-year-old male driver pulled into the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in the 300 block of Rollins Road and told the officer he had been called there by a friend who said she had been beaten and dropped off in the lot, police said.

Officers searched the area and found the 36-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound in the abdomen. First responders from the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District were called and took the woman to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

According to police, an investigation determined the woman had been stabbed by Wedge in his home. He then drove her to the parking lot and left her there, authorities said.

Wedge faces up to seven years in prison if found guilty of the charges against him.