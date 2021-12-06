Proposal would put the unvaccinated on the hook for COVID-19 treatment expenses

Legislation filed Monday in the state House would require unvaccinated Illinoisans to pay for their health care expenses -- including hospital bills -- out of pocket if they contract COVID-19.

State Rep. Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, said the bill he filed Monday comes down to frustration between those who have "been following the science and ... trying to do the right thing" and those who are "choosing not to get vaccinated who are able to for whatever they choose."

"I think it's time that we say, 'You choose not to get vaccinated, then you're also going to assume the risk that if you do catch COVID, and you get sick, the responsibility is on you,'" Carroll said.

