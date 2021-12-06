Feder: Chicago TV's Silver Circle to add eight broadcast legends

Don Cornelius, who created, produced and hosted the long-running and culturally influential dance music show "Soul Train," will be honored posthumously with the Chicago TV industry's highest honor.

Cornelius is one of eight notable broadcasters chosen for induction this spring in the Silver Circle of the Chicago/Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

He and the other 2022 honorees were announced Sunday at the virtual 63rd annual regional Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards.

Cornelius, who was born on Chicago's South Side and graduated from DuSable High School, worked as an announcer at WVON Radio and hosted "A Black's View of the News" at Weigel Broadcasting WCIU-Channel 26 in the 1960s before launching "Soul Train" there as a local daily show in 1970. It entered national syndication in 1971. Cornelius died in 2012.

Here are the other 2022 Silver Circle honorees:

• Phil Ponce

• Martha Teichner

• Roz Varon

• Mary Margaret Bartley

• Derrick Blakely

• Morris Jones (posthumously)

• Dick Johnson (posthumously)

