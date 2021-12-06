East Dundee man gets 20 years for his role in Carpentersville murder

An 18-year-old East Dundee man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the June 2020 murder of a man outside a Carpentersville apartment.

Devon Coleman, of the 600 block of Riverhaven Drive, will have to serve the full sentence. He received credit for time served in the Kane County jail while his case was pending.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti convicted Coleman of first-degree murder in September.

Around 9 p.m. June 8, 2020, Coleman and two other men drove from Maywood to Carpentersville to purchase a handgun. When they arrived, Jordan Durr, 27, walked up to their parked vehicle on the 0-100 block of Oxford Drive.

There was a fight, and one of the defendants shot Durr in the left side of his chest.

Authorities alleged at the time that co-defendant Joel Leitner, 23, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, drove the car and was the person who fired the gun.

Durr collapsed by a nearby Dumpster.

Police arrived shortly after the shooting and found a 9 mm handgun near Leitner's car.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant, police initially believed the three were meeting for a drug deal. Twenty-seven bags of heroin were found on Durr's body, and a .40-caliber handgun was found next to it.

Police said a video showed the three co-defendants manipulating Durr's body after the shooting. The affidavit also said Leitner's phone contained GPS directions from Coleman's home to the Oxford Drive site.

Coleman could have been sentenced to as many as 60 years in prison.

In October, a jury acquitted co-defendant Phillip Walker, 18, of Carpentersville, of first-degree murder.

Leitner has a court date Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.