Driver injured after crashing into Arlington Heights duplex

A driver suffering a medical issue was injured early Monday after crashing an SUV into an Arlington Heights duplex, police said. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

A 54-year-old man was injured early Monday morning after crashing an SUV into a duplex on the 500 block of Circle Hill Drive in Arlington Heights, police said.

The Arlington Heights man lost control of the 2014 Chevrolet Traverse when he suffered a medical issue at about 4:30 a.m. while driving on Valley Lane, according to police. The SUV went off the road and crashed through a portion of the two-story brick residence.

Police said the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries in the crash, but was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights after describing the medical issue that caused the crash. Police do not believe the driver was impaired.

No one inside the home was injured, police said. However, village engineers determined the home to be uninhabitable.