COVID-19 update: 19,110 new cases, 85 more deaths over the weekend

New cases of COVID-19 reached 19,110 over the weekend with 85 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,842 COVID-19 patients Sunday night.

There were 207,699 more COVID-19 shots administered from Friday through Sunday. The seven-day average is 68,730.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.7% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 7,483,367 people have been fully vaccinated or 58.7% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend. New cases came to 6,374 on Saturday, 4,036 on Sunday and 8,700 on Monday.

Deaths from the virus totaled 36 on Saturday, 35 on Sunday, and 14 on Monday.

The federal government has delivered 20,325,725 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December 2020 and 17,716,018 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,854,186 and 26,620 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 148,257 virus tests in the last 24 hours.