Wisconsin man found shot to death in North Chicago home

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force and North Chicago police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Wisconsin man found dead early Sunday morning inside a home.

The 22-year-old Kenosha, Wisconsin man's body was discovered at about 3:10 a.m. by police responding to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of Kristan Avenue in North Chicago, authorities said.

Based on preliminary information, it appears the man was the intended target of the shooting, task force officials said.

The Lake County coroner's office responded and an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday. The man's name has not been released.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222 or http://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/.