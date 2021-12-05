Carpentersville man killed in early morning crash near Hampshire
Updated 12/5/2021 12:47 PM
A Carpentersville man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Hampshire, Kane County sheriff's police said.
According to the sheriff's office, Adrian Guzman-Vargas, 49, was driving a Honda Ridgeline west on Route 20 when the vehicle crossed the center line and left the roadway before crashing into a tree.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 44W300 block of Route 20 at approximately 4:30 a.m. and found the vehicle against the tree with the body inside.
The sheriff's office said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but the accident remains under investigation.
