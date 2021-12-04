There's still time to enter the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest

Rolling Meadows resident Ray Aviles won the Editor's Choice award for the Northwest suburbs in last year's holiday lights contest. John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2020

Monday is the deadline to enter the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest.

Visit events.dailyherald.com to upload a photo. Online voting will run Dec. 8-12.

The top vote-getter will receive a $250 gift certificate redeemable at Ala Carte Entertainment restaurants throughout the area.

Previous grand prize recipients are not eligible to win again.

The winners of Editor's Choice awards for DuPage County, the Fox Valley, Lake County and the Northwest suburbs each will receive a $50 Ala Carte Entertainment gift card.

The winners will be featured in the Dec. 22 edition of the Daily Herald.