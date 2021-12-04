Suburban Skyview: South Elgin Christmas lights seen from 150 feet above

Twinkling lights and large, colorful lawn displays brighten everyone's mood as they slowly travel down Juniper Lane in South Elgin to view the beautiful Christmas decorations.

From 150 feet in the air where this drone picture was taken, things look a quite a bit different as the sun sets on the extravagant displays.

For more than 20 years, families have lined up in their vehicles to take in the splendor of the ambitious Christmas light display that brightens the suburban block.

The tradition was started in the late 1990s by Roy Surges Sr. and four of his neighbors. Visitors still arrive in droves to admire the extravaganza each year.

The holiday spirit in the form of lights is viewable from Thanksgiving to the New Year every holiday season.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com. And see more photo collections at dailyherald.com/galleries.