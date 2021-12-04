Santa, bands highlights of Dundees' Spirit of Christmas parade

Members of the Dundee Scottish Pipe Band perform during the Dickens in Dundee Spirit of Christmas parade Saturday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The Dickens in Dundee Spirit of Christmas parade heads east on Main Street from West Dundee over the Fox River and into East Dundee Saturday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Kids scramble for candy tossed along Main Street in West Dundee during the Dickens in Dundee Spirit of Christmas parade Saturday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Santa waves at kids during the Dickens in Dundee Spirit of Christmas parade Saturday in West and East Dundees. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Dancers from The Ballet Box head east on Main Street in West Dundee Saturday during the Dickens in Dundee Spirit of Christmas parade. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Saturday's mild weather was nearly perfect for the Spirit of Christmas parade.

The holiday procession stepped off at 10 a.m. in West Dundee and traveled east across the Fox River into East Dundee, where spectators lined Main and River streets. Highlights included dancers from The Ballet Box, the Dundee Scottish Pipe Band, Cub Scouts, fire trucks and police cars and Santa.

The parade is part of the 34th annual Dickens in Dundee festival. Both towns held tree-lighting ceremonies Friday night. Events on Saturday included a craft and bake sale at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the Dundee Township Historical Society's "Dickens of a Sale" featuring new and gently used Christmas trinkets, and a Santa's Workshop Kids Craft event at Grafelman Park.