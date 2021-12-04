Hundreds of Santas return to downtown Arlington Heights streets for Rotary Club's 5K

More than 1,000 runners, joggers and walkers filled downtown Arlington Heights on Saturday for the 14th annual 5K Santa Run sponsored by the Rotary Club of Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The Arlington Heights community offered season's greetings to runners Saturday during the Rotary Club's annual 5K Santa Run. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Organizers of the 5K Santa Run estimated between 1,000 and 1,200 people participated in the annual event Saturday in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

From left, Sue Meservey of Arlington Heights, and Jen Glazbrook and Patsy Thompson, both of Lake Zurich, take a selfie before joining more than 1,000 runners in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday for the 14th 5K Santa Run. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

More than 1,000 runners in Santa suits filled the streets of downtown Arlington Heights Saturday for the 14th annual Rotary Club of Arlington Heights 5K Santa Run. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Racers in all kinds of Christmas attire were part of more than 1,000 runners in Santa suits participating Saturday in the 14th annual 5K Santa Run, a signature fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Moments after the start of Saturday's "Reindeer Run," the child-centric prologue to the Rotary Club of Arlington Heights' 14th annual 5K Santa Run, a young girl lost her shoe.

Taking the mishap in stride, she doubled back, slipped the shoe on and proceeded with the one-block sprint down Campbell Street.

About 30 minutes later, hundreds of runners and walkers -- most wearing Santa suits and hats, some outfitted in more eclectic attire -- gathered for the 5K run. Moments after the start, a teenage boy tripped and fell.

His friend helped him up. Together they continued the race.

They were examples of the Santa Run's resiliency. Tripped up by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, organizers held a virtual race that raised about $25,000, race chairman and Rotary Club President-elect Rick Koebernick said. And on Saturday, an estimated 1,000 to 1,200 Santa-disguised participants, plus 108 children, were back together for the in-person 5K.

The event raises money for Rotary charities, including polio eradication, food pantries, fresh water and climate initiatives, and providing eyeglasses to children. Koebernick said he expects this year's race will collect $40,000.

Weather conditions were ideally cool and dry.

Volunteers greeted participants at the finish line with bottled water, bananas and gold medals.

Sean Kura, a 17-year-old Prospect High School senior and member of the cross country and track teams, was the first male runner to cross the finish line and collect his medal.

"It was a great race," said Kura, a first-time participant who finished in 17 minutes, 56 seconds.

Another first-timer Alaina Nebel, 26, of Arlington Heights, was the first female runner to cross the finish line.

Initially, she and her fiance, Daniel Wiggim, 25, intended to run a leisurely race, but they changed their minds by the time they arrived at the starting line.

"We decided to go for it," said Nebel, who completed the race in 21 minutes, close to the time she ran cross country in college.

Forgoing the Santa suits included in the registration packet, Medina residents Elizabeth and Jonathon Smithson opted to dress as elves for their fifth Santa Run.

"We had the costumes and we figured it was fun," said Elizabeth Smithson. "The little kids love it."

Adding a festive touch to her ensemble, Rotary club member Yeulanda Degala accessorized with a red tulle skirt.

"It's the holidays," laughed the Arlington Heights resident, which means "either sequins or tulle for me. Anytime during the holidays I can add flair, I'm adding flair."

Rotary member and environmental chairman Mark Gibson is a veteran participant who switched from running to walking when he turned 70. This year, the 75-year-old finished the course in under 40 minutes.

"That was my goal," said the Lake Barrington resident, who was also motived by his respect for the Arlington Heights organization.

"They're a great club," he said. "They do great things."

Participating for the first time, Shibu Ulahannan, 39, of Arlington Heights and his 9-year-old son Jonah said they'll be back next year.

"This could be a nice family tradition," Ulahannan said.