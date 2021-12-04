Fox Lake woman charged with stabbing former boyfriend

A 29-year-old Fox Lake woman is being held on $750,000 bail Saturday after police said she stabbed her former boyfriend late Friday afternoon.

Kylie Fecht is charged with felony attempted first-degree murder, punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Fecht's ex-husband Ryan Fecht is charged with misdemeanor battery in the same incident, police said.

Ryan Fecht, who Illinois Department of Corrections records show is on parole, was ordered held on $250,000 bail.

The charges stem from a physical fight between Ryan Fecht, Kylie Fecht and a 32-year-old Round Lake Beach man who police said Kylie Fecht once dated.

Police said the man arrived at a home in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 5:55 p.m. Friday to pick up personal items when the fight occurred between him and Ryan Fecht. Kylie Fecht, police said, was armed with a knife, joined in and stabbed the other man twice.

The man fled and went to the Vista Medical Center in Lindenhurst, police said. He was then transferred to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment of serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Early Saturday, police executed search warrants for Kylie Fecht and Ryan Fecht at the Lincoln Avenue address and took both into custody. The investigation is ongoing, police said.