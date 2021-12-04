4 things to know from first week of Jussie Smollett trial

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago. Associated Press

There has been little courtroom drama for former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who has yet to take the stand himself as his trial wrapped its first week.

Prosecution witnesses pointed the finger -- literally -- at Smollett as the mastermind of a hoax attack in 2019. But the defense has lobbed a few bombshell accusations as they've tried to tear down testimony by Smollett's alleged accomplices, brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo.

Here's a look at what's unfolded over the first week of the trial.

1. Brothers testify Smollett orchestrated attack for publicity

Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, the bodybuilding, aspiring actors Smollett allegedly recruited to help him stage the attack, have testified at length about everything from a nutrition and fitness plan they crafted to get the "Empire" star in shape for an upcoming music video, to visiting a bathhouse together in Boystown.

But both said they were taken aback when Smollett allegedly suggested a "crazy idea" to make it look like two supporters of President Donald Trump had attacked the actor so he could post surveillance footage of it on social media.

