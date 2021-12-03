Illinois records highest single-day vaccination total since May

Associated Press File Photo/March 2020Illinois Department of Public Health records show another 99,862 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide, the most in a single day since May.

Nearly 100,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide, the most in a single day since May.

That's according to Illinois Department of Public Health records today that showed 99,862 more vaccine shots were administered.

The vaccination data comes on the heels of Thursday's massive one-day spike in new cases and test results that IDPH officials said was partly due to laboratories catching up on record-keeping from the long holiday weekend.

Of the new doses administered, 45,458 went into the arms of suburban residents, IDPH records show. That accounts for 45.5% of all the newly reported vaccine doses.

Cook County residents received 21,134 shots, according to the IDPH data. DuPage County residents received 7,868. There were also 5,792 doses administered to Lake County residents. In Will County, 5,233 residents received a dose. Kane County residents account for 3,325 doses. And McHenry County residents received 2,106 shots.

It's been almost a year since the first vaccine doses became available. In that time, 17,508,319 doses have been administered statewide, IDPH records show.

According to IDPH figures, 58.3% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.

IDPH officials also reported that 36% of eligible residents have now received a booster dose of the vaccine as well.

Meanwhile, state health officials are also reporting 2,582 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Illinois hospitals.

That's up 45 patients from Thursday, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Of those hospitalized, 534 are in intensive care, more than 20% of all COVID-19 patients.

Additionally, IDPH officials are also reporting 36 more COVID-19 deaths along with 7,558 new cases of the disease.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 26,535, while 1,835,076 infections have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

The state has recorded 182 COVID-19 deaths over the past week, an average of 26 a day, IDPH records show. It's been a month since the state's COVID-19 mortality figures were this high.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 4.7%, the same as Thursday. Case positivity is the percentage of tests that result in a new case. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.