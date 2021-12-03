 

Des Plaines basks in lights at Metropolitan Square

  • Festive lights illuminate Metropolitan Square on Friday evening in Des Plaines.

    Festive lights illuminate Metropolitan Square on Friday evening in Des Plaines. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Several smaller trees, which were decorated by local groups, are on display with Des Plaines' main holiday tree at Metropolitan Square.

    Several smaller trees, which were decorated by local groups, are on display with Des Plaines' main holiday tree at Metropolitan Square. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Hundreds of people take part in the Des Plaines holiday tree-lighting event on Friday at Metropolitan Square.

    Hundreds of people take part in the Des Plaines holiday tree-lighting event on Friday at Metropolitan Square. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/3/2021 8:00 PM

Des Plaines held its annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday evening in Metropolitan Square.

Santa Claus was there but kept his distance as a COVID-19 precaution. Children were encouraged to put their letters to Santa in a special mailbox.

 

The Des Plaines Self-Help Closet & Food Pantry accepted donations of nonperishable food, and a "Mitten Tree" was set up for donations of new hats, gloves, mittens and scarves.

