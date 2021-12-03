Des Plaines basks in lights at Metropolitan Square

Hundreds of people take part in the Des Plaines holiday tree-lighting event on Friday at Metropolitan Square. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Several smaller trees, which were decorated by local groups, are on display with Des Plaines' main holiday tree at Metropolitan Square. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Des Plaines held its annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday evening in Metropolitan Square.

Santa Claus was there but kept his distance as a COVID-19 precaution. Children were encouraged to put their letters to Santa in a special mailbox.

The Des Plaines Self-Help Closet & Food Pantry accepted donations of nonperishable food, and a "Mitten Tree" was set up for donations of new hats, gloves, mittens and scarves.