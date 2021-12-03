Des Plaines basks in lights at Metropolitan Square
Updated 12/3/2021 8:00 PM
Des Plaines held its annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday evening in Metropolitan Square.
Santa Claus was there but kept his distance as a COVID-19 precaution. Children were encouraged to put their letters to Santa in a special mailbox.
The Des Plaines Self-Help Closet & Food Pantry accepted donations of nonperishable food, and a "Mitten Tree" was set up for donations of new hats, gloves, mittens and scarves.
