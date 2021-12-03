Crest Hill couple admit guilt in Capitol breach

A Crest Hill couple pleaded guilty Friday to their roles in the U.S. Capitol breach, admitting they spent about an hour in the building Jan. 6 after entering through a broken window.

John Schubert, 72, and Amy Schubert, 62, each pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Their sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 17, and they face up to six months in jail.

