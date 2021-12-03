COVID-19 update: 2,582 hospitalized, 36 more deaths, 7,558 new cases

 

  • Associated Press File Photo/March 2020Illinois Department of Public Health records show another 99,862 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide, the most in a single day since May.

Updated 12/3/2021 12:26 PM

State health officials are reporting 2,582 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Illinois hospitals.

That's up 45 patients from Thursday, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

 

Of those hospitalized, 534 are in intensive care, more than 20% of all COVID-19 patients.

Additionally, IDPH officials are also reporting 36 more COVID-19 deaths along with 7,558 new cases of the disease.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 26,535, while 1,835,076 infections have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 4.7%, the same as Thursday. Case positivity is the percentage of tests that result in a new case. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, IDPH records show another 99,862 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide, the most in a single day since May.

Illinois vaccine providers have now administered 17,508,319 doses since they became available nearly a year ago.

IDPH officials report 58.3% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.

