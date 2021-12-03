6 taken to hospitals after crash in Lake Zurich
Updated 12/3/2021 11:27 PM
Six people were taken to hospitals after a three-vehicle crash Friday night at northbound Route 12 and Route 22 in Lake Zurich.
None of the six victims suffered life threatening injuries, the Lake Zurich Fire Department said.
Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 8:37 p.m.
They were assisted by other fire departments after the call was upgraded to a box alarm.
