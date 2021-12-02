United plans to shift 900 workers to Arlington Heights facility

United Airlines is moving hundreds of employees to Arlington Heights to a new flight operations center. Daily Herald File Photo

United Airlines is moving about 900 employees from the Willis Tower to a new workplace in Arlington Heights in 2022, officials said Thursday.

The carrier is setting up its primary network operations center, which handles domestic and global flights, at a location in the village that the airline has been already been using for some months.

"Following the transition, we expect about 2,500 United employees will continue to work out of Willis Tower, roughly the same number of employees we had in the city 10 years," spokesman Charles Hobart said.

"In terms of whether United is considering moving its headquarters out of downtown, the answer is no. We remain committed to the city of Chicago -- at our headquarters we're investing millions of dollars in our collaboration spaces in Willis Tower."