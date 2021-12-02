Two men shot Wednesday night in Zion

Two men were shot Wednesday night in Zion and police are still searching for any suspects.

Officials from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on the 1800 block of Thompson Avenue.

Police responded to the area after reports of gunshots and found the two victims, then began administering first aid.

Both men were transported to nearby hospitals, one in "very critical condition," a police spokesman said.

Authorities said they believe the victims were targeted in the attack and don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to Zion police at (847) 872-8000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.