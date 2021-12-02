 

Sugar Grove woman, teenager charged with harboring a runaway

  • Julie Deuchler

Updated 12/2/2021 11:40 AM

A woman and a teenager from Sugar Grove are charged with harboring a Batavia girl who had been missing for two weeks after running away from home, police said Thursday.

Julie Deuchler, 60, of the 0-100 block of Rolling Oaks Road, was arrested Wednesday, according to Batavia police.

 

She faces a felony charge of harboring a runaway, and a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to police, the 16-year-old girl's family reported her missing on Nov. 16. Police found her Wednesday night at a house in Sugar Grove.

Kane County Judge Julie Yetter ordered Deuchler to be released Wednesday on a personal recognizance bond.

A 16-year-old boy is charged as a juvenile with misdemeanor harboring a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Under Illinois law, it is illegal to shelter a minor for more than 48 hours without getting consent from the minor's parents or guardians, and notifying law enforcement.

