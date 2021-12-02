Salvation Army rings up first gold coin of the season in St. Charles

A one-ounce gold coin was dropped into a Salvation Army kettle outside the Blue Goose Market in St. Charles. Courtesy of the Salvation Army Metropolitan Division

The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division says its first gold coin of the season has been collected from a kettle in St. Charles.

A one-ounce fine gold South African Krugerrand, worth an estimated $1,800 to $1,900, was dropped in the kettle outside the Blue Goose Market on Monday, Nov. 29, with a note attached, reading "Merry Christmas to some that need it."

The donation will help fund programs and services at The Salvation Army Tri-City Corps Joe K Anderson Community Center.

"We are so grateful for this generous donation that will help to make sure 'Hope Marches On' this holiday season for our neighbors who are still feeling the financial impacts of the pandemic," said Lt. Scott Smith of The Salvation Army St. Charles Corps.

"This gift, along with all the donations made at the Red Kettles, will help families stay in their homes, keep the heat on, and provide a warm and loving meal," Smith said.

The Red Kettle campaign dates back to 1891 in San Francisco. Gold and silver coins donated to kettles have become a much-anticipated holiday tradition of giving throughout the Metropolitan Division's service area.

The Salvation Army's "Hope Marches On" Christmas campaign, which includes the iconic kettles, accounts for most of the organization's annual fundraising. More information is available at salarmychristmas.org.