Rolling Meadows makes itself merry and bright

Rolling Meadows held its holiday tree-lighting ceremony Thursday night at the Rolling Meadows Historical Museum. Carolers, live reindeer, carriage rides and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus were part of the event. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Rolling Meadows Mayor Joe Gallo and sons Marco, 7, left, and Luca, 9, help Santa and Mrs. Claus throw the candy cane lever Thursday night to light the holiday tree at the Rolling Meadows Historical Museum. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Rolling Meadows held its holiday tree-lighting ceremony Thursday night at the Rolling Meadows Historical Museum. The event included carolers, live reindeer, carriage rides and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The North Pole's most famous couple flipped the switch on the lights with some help from Mayor Joe Gallo and his sons, Marco and Luca.