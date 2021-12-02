Rolling Meadows makes itself merry and bright
Updated 12/2/2021 7:54 PM
Rolling Meadows held its holiday tree-lighting ceremony Thursday night at the Rolling Meadows Historical Museum. The event included carolers, live reindeer, carriage rides and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The North Pole's most famous couple flipped the switch on the lights with some help from Mayor Joe Gallo and his sons, Marco and Luca.
