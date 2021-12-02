Report: Buffalo Grove police officers shoot, kill man firing guns in air

A man who was firing two guns into the air was shot and killed by Buffalo Grove police early Thursday morning, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

A Buffalo Grove spokesperson said the man with the guns called 911 and when officers arrived he was firing the guns in the air in a vacant parking lot and walking toward them.

He ignored officers' commands and both officers shot him, authorities say.

The man, who was in his 20s, died at the scene.

No one else was injured. The two officers were taken to a hospital for observation.

• Full report at abc7chicago.com.