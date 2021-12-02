Police: Person of interest in Algonquin homicide investigation in custody in Wisconsin

Police in Wisconsin have Maxim Parnov in custody, authorities said. An arrest warrant had been issued in McHenry County for Parnov on charges of two counts of concealing a homicidal death. Courtesy of the Algonquin Police Department

Maxim Parnov, who police had been searching for in connection with two Algonquin residents found dead this week, was arrested Thursday morning in Wisconsin, police said.

A criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court Wednesday identified the residents as Elvira and Peter M. Almen.

Neither the McHenry County Coroner's Office nor McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally could immediately be reached Thursday to provide additional details, including Parnov's relationship to the Almens. The three lived at the same residence, records show.

Parnov is accused in the two-count criminal complaint of concealing two homicidal deaths by placing Elviera Almen's body in a freezer and transporting the freezer in the back of a U-Haul rental truck. He additionally is accused of placing Peter Almen in a wooden cabinet, which he then transported the back of the U-Haul, according to court documents.

Additional charges are pending, Algonquin police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Algonquin Police Department earlier this week responded to a home near routes 31 and 62 for a well-being check on the male and female residents who had not been heard from. After police were unable to contact them, they started an investigation.

Police said they found them at noon on Wednesday. Their cause of death has not been determined, but due to the circumstances surrounding the incident, it was investigated as a homicide, police said.

At this time, police said, this incident is suspected to be domestic violence-related, with no apparent threat to the general public.

A McHenry County arrest warrant was issued for Parnov on two counts of concealment of a homicidal death, a class 3 felony.

Parnov was found at a residence in Salem, Wisconsin, and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department took him into custody at 6:48 a.m Thursday, according to a news release. He is awaiting extradition back to Illinois.