Optimal conditions for entering our holiday lights contest

Mike Ash used a variety of things to decorate his grandmother's condominium yard in Carpentersville to win the Daily Herald Editor's Choice award for the Fox Valley in 2020. Entries for this year's contest will be accepted through Dec. 6. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The mild weather over the next few days offers a perfect window for decorating your house and entering the Daily Herald's annual holiday lights contest.

Entries will be accepted through Dec. 6. Visit events.dailyherald.com to upload a photo.

Online voting will run Dec. 8-12.

The top vote-getter will receive a $250 gift certificate redeemable at Ala Carte Entertainment restaurants throughout the area.

Previous grand prize recipients are not eligible to win again.

The winners of Editor's Choice awards for DuPage County, the Fox Valley, Lake County and the Northwest suburbs each will receive a $50 Ala Carte Entertainment gift card.

The winners will be featured in the Dec. 22 edition of the Daily Herald.