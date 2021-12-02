Former Cook County sheriff's deputy facing drug trafficking charges

A former Cook County sheriff's deputy is being held on a $1 million dollar bond in Will County after being charged with multiple drug trafficking counts.

Juan Carmona, 46, of Burr Ridge, faces up to 120 years in prison if convicted, according to a news release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office, which is handling the case alongside prosecutors from the Will County state's attorney's office.

According to court papers, federal agents uncovered Carmona's involvement in a trafficking operation that was transporting cocaine to the United States from Mexico.

In 2019, agents raided two homes owned by Carmona and recovered more than 16 kilograms of cocaine.

Prosecutors said Carmona admitted being part of the trafficking operation.

Carmona is charged with cocaine possession, criminal drug conspiracy, manufacturing and delivery of cocaine and trafficking a controlled substance.

His next court date is Dec. 10 in Will County.

Raoul's office previously charged Luis Felipe Cantu-Reyes as part of the trafficking investigation as well. Cantu-Reyes is facing similar charges in addition to money laundering counts.

His case is also pending in Will County, according to court records.