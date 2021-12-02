COVID-19 update: 2,537 hospitalized, 40 more deaths, 11,524 new cases

Illinois COVID-19 vaccine providers have now administered 17,408,457 doses, with 33,107 children between the ages of 5 and 11 now considered fully vaccinated, Illinois Department of Public Health records show. Associated Press File Photo/December 2020

COVID-19 patients account for 8% of all hospital patients in Illinois currently.

A month ago, only 4% of hospitalized patients in Illinois were being treated for COVID-19 infections.

COVID-19 patients haven't accounted for such a large percentage those hospitalized in Illinois since late January, Illinois Department of Public Health figures show.

IDPH data released today show 2,537 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois. That's also 27.4% more than just a week ago.

Of those hospitalized, 505 are in intensive care. That's almost 20% of all COVID-19 patients and the most needing an ICU bed since mid-September.

IDPH officials also reported 40 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 11,524 new cases diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 26,499, while 1,827,518 infections have been recorded since the outset of the pandemic.

The state also reported 231,876 test results, the most ever in a single day by roughly 50,000 tests.

Despite the large number of new cases diagnosed, that amounts to 5% of all tests resulted in a new case.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is now at 4.7%, up from 4.4% Wednesday.

Case positivity is the percentage of test results that show a new infection. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

IDPH officials also reported another 51,226 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

Since becoming available nearly a year ago, Illinois vaccine providers have administered 17,408,457 doses.

IDPH figures show 58.2% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated, including 33,107 children between the ages of 5 and 11, who only became eligible for the vaccine last month.