Chief: Buffalo Grove officers killed man as he moved toward them while firing guns

Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Casstevens provided early details into the investigation of the village's first officer-involved shooting. A man in his 20s was shot and killed by police early Thursday after firing two handguns in a parking lot while approaching a pair of officers, authorities said. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

A man holding and firing two guns was shot and killed by Buffalo Grove police early Thursday, in what is the first officer-involved shooting in village history, authorities said.

Police said the man, identified only as a white Buffalo Grove resident in his 20s, may have been the one to call 911 on himself. Two officers were dispatched at about 12:30 a.m. for a call of man with a gun at Radcliffe Road and Boxwood Lane near a vacant church's parking lot.

Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Casstevens said at a Thursday morning news conference the 911 caller told dispatchers, "There's a dude standing out there and he's all crazy."

The caller added that the man was dangerous, and armed with a 9-mm handgun and .45-caliber handgun.

"The dude just popped off two rounds," said the caller, according to Casstevens.

When asked by the dispatcher who the gunman was, the caller replied, "Well, that would be me," Casstevens said.

The dispatcher asked the man at least seven times to drop his weapons to speak to the officers, but he wouldn't, Casstevens said.

When the officers arrived, the man moved toward them holding a gun in each hand. The officers told him to stop and drop his weapons, but he didn't, the chief said.

As the man continued walking, he fired a shot from each gun. It was unclear if he fired into the air or in the direction of the officers because it was dark and not a well-lit area, Casstevens said.

While the man continued to advance, one officer fired several rounds from his handgun, but none struck the man. The second officer fired the shots that struck the man, Casstevens said.

It's not yer clear how many shots were fired in total, he said.

The officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the man succumbed to his injuries, the chief said. Neither officer was injured, but both were taken to the hospital for observation and have since been released.

They will be on paid administrative leave during the course of the investigation, which is being led by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Neither officer has yet been interviewed by the task force, but that is scheduled in two days, the chief said.

Casstevens said he viewed squad car dash camera video of the shooting, which is now being reviewed and analyzed by the task force before it is publicly released.

"No officer ever wants to take the life of another person," said Casstevens, adding that his officers are trained in de-escalation, critical incident response and mental health first aid. "That being said, officers are often placed in split-second decisions where they are forced to take action that unfortunately results in deadly force."

"This entire situation progressed very quickly, and I believe these officers did everything they were trained to do to avoid this type of outcome," he added.

Police recovered two handguns from the scene: a Smith & Wesson 9-mm semi-automatic, and Smith & Wesson .45-caliber semi-automatic. Both were still loaded, and shell casings from both also were recovered, Casstevens said.

Police have not yet released the name of the man, as investigators are still interviewing family and friends. He had a previous interaction with Buffalo Grove police in 2017 for an impaired driving arrest.

Casstevens said he doesn't believe there were any eyewitnesses to the shooting.

While there was video and audio captured from the squad car, Buffalo Grove police officers do not yet have body cameras. The chief said the department will have them in place before the new state mandate goes into effect in 2025.

Authorities also plan to release audio from the 911 call, but only after the task force is done with its investigation.

• Daily Herald staff writers Eric Peterson and Jake Griffin contributed to this report.