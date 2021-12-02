Buffalo Grove police officers shoot, kill man firing guns in air

A man firing two guns into the air was shot and killed by Buffalo Grove police early Thursday morning, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

Police officials said officers responded to a vacant lot near Radcliffe Road and Boxwood Lane at about 12:30 a.m.

Buffalo Grove Deputy Police Chief Mike Szos said the man with the guns called 911 and when officers arrived he was firing two handguns in the air and walking toward them.

He ignored officers' commands and both officers shot him, authorities say.

The man, who Szos said was in his 20s, died at the scene.

No one else was injured. The two officers were taken to a hospital for observation.

The shooting is under investigation by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

