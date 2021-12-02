 

Authorities think Christmas decorations sparked Kildeer house fire

  • A fire gutted a home on the 21400 block of Meadowlark Lane Wednesday evening in Kildeer.

    A fire gutted a home on the 21400 block of Meadowlark Lane Wednesday evening in Kildeer. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A fire believed to have been started by Christmas decorations gutted a home Wednesday evening on the 21400 block of Meadowlark Lane in Kildeer.

    A fire believed to have been started by Christmas decorations gutted a home Wednesday evening on the 21400 block of Meadowlark Lane in Kildeer. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Clean-up has begun at a home rendered uninhabitable after a Wednesday evening fire on the 21400 block of Meadowlark Lane in Kildeer.

    Clean-up has begun at a home rendered uninhabitable after a Wednesday evening fire on the 21400 block of Meadowlark Lane in Kildeer. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The Lake Zurich Fire Department and at least 15 other agencies battled the blaze that rendered a Kildeer home on the 21400 block of Meadowlark Lane uninhabitable Wednesday evening.

    The Lake Zurich Fire Department and at least 15 other agencies battled the blaze that rendered a Kildeer home on the 21400 block of Meadowlark Lane uninhabitable Wednesday evening. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 12/2/2021 6:05 PM

The fire that destroyed a Kildeer home and killed two of the family's pets Wednesday evening is being attributed to decorations on an artificial Christmas tree, fire officials said.

The two-story home, located in the Ponds of Kildeer subdivision, was rendered uninhabitable by the blaze, Lake Zurich Fire Chief David Pilgard said Thursday.

 

The fire was reported by a neighbor just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters arrived on the scene five minutes later, Pilgard said. The fire had already spread to both floors of the home, and the flames were lapping the roof.

"The fire was heavily involved," Pilgard said.

He said the family had evacuated the home by the time crews arrived, but two pets perished.

Pilgard said firefighters attacked the flames with six hoses, and at the peak of the fight crews were using more than 2,000 gallons of water per minute. The subdivision does not have fire hydrants, so water had to be brought to the scene in tanker trucks and pumped in from two local ponds, Pilgard said.

"It was a very extensive operation," Pilgard said, adding that his crews were assisted by at least 15 other fire departments.

Pilgard said it took firefighters 45 minutes to bring the fire under control, and crews had left the scene by about 10 p.m. The fire remaines under investigation.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Fire consumes Kildeer house
Related Article
Fire consumes Kildeer house
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 