Police: Two Algonquin residents dead in suspected domestic violence situation

Matthew Apgar/Shaw MediaAlgonquin police set up crime scene tape outside a home on the 400 block of La Fox River Drive. Officers had conducted a well-being check Tuesday for a man and woman who lived there. Their bodies were found the following day. Editor's note: The address in the photo has been blurred.

Foul play is suspected in the deaths of an Algonquin man and woman whose bodies were found about noon Wednesday, Algonquin police said.

The Algonquin Police Department on Tuesday afternoon responded to the 400 block of La Fox River Drive for a well-being check on two Algonquin residents, according to a news release. Police started an investigation after they were unable to contact the residents on Tuesday.

The bodies of a man and woman matching their description were found about noon Wednesday, according to the release.

The cause of death has not be determined, however the Algonquin Police Department said the "circumstances surrounding the deaths suggest that foul play is suspected."

The Algonquin Police Department has identified a person of interest and is looking for that individual, according to a news release. The incident is "suspected to be domestic violence related" and no threat to the general public has been identified, police said.

The McHenry County Coroner's Office will release the identities of the two people and is tasked with determining cause of death, Algonquin police said.

The McHenry County Major Crimes Assistance Team is assisting the Algonquin Police Department with the investigation, according to the release.

Anyone having information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-4531.