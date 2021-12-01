Man charged in multiple burglaries to homes, vehicles in Naperville

Police say a Naperville man burglarized two houses in that city early Tuesday morning.

Raul Romero, 29, of the 800 block of Beaumont Drive, has been charged with two counts of residential burglary, five counts of attempted residential burglary and one count of burglary.

According to authorities, a resident of Wintergreen Circle called police at 4:09 a.m to report an intruder. Officers found the living room had been ransacked.

A little while later, officers were dispatched to Wildflower Circle to investigate the burglary of a garage attached to a house. Then, at 5:15 a.m., a Boneset Circle resident noticed his garage door was open and saw a person inside his vehicle, which was parked on the driveway.

Officers noticed motion-sensor lights were activated. They said they found Romero in the backyard.

On Tuesday, police received reports for five car burglaries.

All told, police believe Romero entered two houses and one vehicle. He also tried to enter five other homes, police said. Victims lived on Boneset, Wintergreen, Wildflower, Azalea Court and Feldott Lane.

Items were scattered throughout the neighborhood, including a coffee maker, credit cards and an Xbox 360 video game system.

Romero was charged twice in 2020 with retail theft in DuPage County. Those cases are pending. He is on parole on felony charges of retail theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle part in DuPage County and DUI in Kendall County, according to court and state prison records.

DuPage County Judge John Kinsella set Romero's bail at $150,000 Wednesday morning, meaning Romero would need to post $15,000 to be freed before trial.