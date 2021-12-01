Grayslake fire leaves 5 apartments uninhabitable
Updated 12/1/2021 9:42 PM
No one was injured during an apartment building fire in Grayslake, though nearly half the building's units were rendered uninhabitable.
Grayslake firefighters responded to the 100 block of Glen Street just before 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.
One man had to be rescued from the building, though he was treated at the scene and released.
Five of the building's 12 units were rendered uninhabitable by the fire. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
