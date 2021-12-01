Fire consumes Kildeer house
Updated 12/1/2021 9:38 PM
No one was injured Wednesday night in a fire that left a Kildeer home uninhabitable.
Lake Zurich firefighters responded to the 21400 block of Meadowlark Lane at 5:15 p.m.
Without hydrants in the area, firefighters had to use tanker trucks and pull water from nearby ponds to put out the blaze.
The Lake Zurich Fire Department was assisted by at least 15 other local fire departments.
The fire is under investigation.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.