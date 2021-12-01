 

Fire consumes Kildeer house

  • A house fire erupted Wednesday evening on the 21400 block of Meadowlark Lane in Kildeer.

    A house fire erupted Wednesday evening on the 21400 block of Meadowlark Lane in Kildeer. Courtesy of Kent Johnson

 
By Zack Miller
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 12/1/2021 9:38 PM

No one was injured Wednesday night in a fire that left a Kildeer home uninhabitable.

Lake Zurich firefighters responded to the 21400 block of Meadowlark Lane at 5:15 p.m.

 

Without hydrants in the area, firefighters had to use tanker trucks and pull water from nearby ponds to put out the blaze.

The Lake Zurich Fire Department was assisted by at least 15 other local fire departments.

The fire is under investigation.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 