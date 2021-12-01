Feder: WTTW's Geoffrey Baer lifts viewers 'Beyond Chicago From the Air'

When Geoffrey Baer was promoted to vice president of original content production for television at WTTW-Channel 11 in 2019, fans may have wondered whether the veteran producer might be giving up his role as Chicago's most genial tour guide.

Fortunately for us, Baer has continued to turn out the engaging and enlightening travelogues he's been hosting at the Window to the World Communications station for more than 25 years.

Premiering at 7:30 p.m. tonight, his latest effort is a one-hour tour de force called "Beyond Chicago From the Air."

Written and narrated by Baer, it's a sequel of sorts to WTTW's "Chicago From the Air" special last year that used drone technology to glide over the city and suburbs with what I described in my review as "breathtaking clarity and almost hypnotic beauty."

This time Baer and director of aerial photography Colin Hinkle welcome viewers to soar and swoop above iconic landmarks and other treasures across Illinois and even into neighboring states.

