Feder: Julie Mann resigns as managing editor of WBBM Newsradio

Julie Mann, the first-rate broadcast journalist who has led the newsroom of WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM as managing editor for more than a decade, is leaving after 25 years at the top-rated Audacy all-news station.

Mann's resignation, effective Dec. 10, was announced to the staff Wednesday by Ron Gleason, brand manager and news director of WBBM Newsradio. A search is underway for her successor.

"Julie has been instrumental in our news coverage, interacting minute by minute with our reporters, working closely with our behind-the-scenes team and taking care of a laundry list of needs," Gleason wrote in an internal email.

Gleason said Mann had decided to leave for "an opportunity closer to home and away from the demanding, non-stop news business." Mann did not disclose her new position.

Mann, who grew up in West suburban Kane County and graduated from St. Charles High School and Drake University, joined WBBM Newsradio as a reporter and news anchor in 1997. She was named suburban bureau chief in 2002, when she worked out of the offices of the Daily Herald. Since 2010 she has been managing editor of WBBM Newsradio.

