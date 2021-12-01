COVID-19 update: 2,458 hospitalized, 45 more deaths, 6,119 new cases

A Glenbrook Hospital staff member in the ICU wears a ventilator mask, which delivers fresh air while the worker is protected with a shield mask. Courtesy of NorthShore University HealthSystem/April 2020

State health officials today reported 2,458 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois.

That's the most since Feb. 2.

Of those currently hospitalized, 470 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Additionally, IDPH officials reported 45 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 6,119 new cases diagnosed statewide.

It's the first time the state has exceeded 6,000 new cases in a single day since Jan. 15.

The state's death toll from the virus is now at 26,459, while 1,815,994 infections have been recorded statewide throughout the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 4.4%, up from 4.1% the previous two days. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures, which allows health officials to track the level of infection within a certain population.

Meanwhile, 69,039 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines have made it into the arms of Illinois residents and workers, according to IDPH figures.

Vaccine providers throughout Illinois have now administered 17,357,231 doses of the vaccine.

IDPH officials said 58.1% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.