Chicago activist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Updated 12/1/2021 6:45 PM
A Chicago activist who is alleged to have declared "we are patriots" amid the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach is the latest Illinois resident charged in the riot.
Larry Ligas, 62, was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago. He is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Ligas also appears to have a tie to the gubernatorial campaign of Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, whose campaign website names Ligas as a contact for an October fundraiser at McGonigal's Pub in Barrington.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
