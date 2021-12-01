Arlington Heights funeral home going hybrid for annual remembrance ceremony this year

Keepsake ornaments featuring photos of loved ones are displayed on a remembrance tree in the lobby of Glueckert Funeral Home in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Glueckert Funeral Home

Jackie Glueckert is the organizer of the annual Glueckert Funeral Home holiday remembrance service. "After somebody has a loss in their family, it's difficult those 'firsts' they have to go through: the first Thanksgiving or Christmas or birthdays without their loved ones," she said. Courtesy of Glueckert Funeral Home

Much like its pandemic-adapted wake and funeral services, Glueckert Funeral Home's annual remembrance ceremony this weekend in Arlington Heights will be a hybrid in-person and virtual event for the first time.

As many as 350 people have attended past remembrance services, but after the 2020 ceremony went entirely virtual, organizers decided to keep the online option this year.

Nearly 200 people have already RSVP'd for the 4 p.m. Saturday service at the funeral home, and anyone will be able to view it live online at glueckertfh.com. The video will remain online throughout December.

Glueckert has been offering livestreaming of visitations since last year, when state COVID-19 rules at one time restricted wakes to no more than 10 people.

Now the long-standing Arlington Heights funeral home plans to upgrade its video equipment in all chapels so it can continue to offer the service to grieving families and friends who can't be there in person.

"We're all kind of learning this new norm, and I think going forward we're still going to continue to do this," said Jackie Glueckert, the funeral home's co-owner and office manager.

The colder fall and winter months always tends to be especially busy for the staff at the funeral home, with more wakes and services to prepare for, Glueckert says. But they've always kept to having the remembrance event around the holidays -- for a dozen years now -- because of what it means to loved ones this time of year.

While most people who attend the ceremony have lost a family member in the preceding year, some come back annually to honor those who died years ago.

"After somebody has a loss in their family, it's difficult those 'firsts' they have to go through: the first Thanksgiving or Christmas or birthdays without their loved ones," Glueckert said.

"There is comfort in being around others that are going through the same situation."

The service will feature prayer, reflection, music, a candle lighting, and the annual "in memoriam" video montage.

Its theme -- "Coping & Hoping" -- is especially fitting, Glueckert said. The member of clergy who was to lead prayers had to back out a few days ago because of a medical emergency. And a musician who was to perform came down with COVID-19.

But, luckily, Glueckert was able to find replacements.

"We are definitely coping and hoping our way through this year," she said.

To RSVP, visit glueckertfh.com or call (847) 253-0168. Today is the last day to submit photos of loved ones to be included in the video.

The funeral home is also making personalized keepsake ornaments that will be placed on a remembrance tree.