Report: 11-year-old charged in Chicago carjacking

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced Monday that an 11-year-old boy is now in custody for a Chicago carjacking earlier this month," ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

Brown said the 11 year-old has been arrested before and is being investigated for his role in several other recent carjackings in the city.

The boy is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

