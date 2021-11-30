Report: 11-year-old charged in Chicago carjacking
Updated 11/30/2021 10:53 AM
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced Monday that an 11-year-old boy is now in custody for a Chicago carjacking earlier this month," ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.
Brown said the 11 year-old has been arrested before and is being investigated for his role in several other recent carjackings in the city.
The boy is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
related
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.