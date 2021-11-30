Man seriously injured in crash on Route 59 in Naperville
Updated 11/30/2021 5:33 PM
A 42-year-old man from Chicago was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon involving a semitrailer truck on Route 59 near Platinum Avenue in Naperville.
Naperville police said the man was driving a 2007 Dodge Charger south on Route 59 at 1:08 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, the car crossed over the median and collided with the truck.
A passenger in the Dodge Charger and the truck driver both suffered nonlife-threatening injuries in the crash, police said.
Route 59 was closed from North Aurora Road to Brookdale Road while investigators worked on the scene.
Police ask anyone with information on the crash to call traffic investigators at (630) 305-5477.
