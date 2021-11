Davis to seek reelection to Congress, won't challenge Pritzker

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a Taylorville Republican, announced Tuesday that he will seek a sixth term in Congress. Associated Press/April 23, 2020

SPRINGFIELD -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, who toyed with the idea of challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker next fall, said Tuesday he will seek a sixth term in Congress.

The Republican from Taylorville had said his decision would be based on the congressional district map Democrat Pritzker signed into law last week.

The new map, required after each decennial census to reflect population shifts, includes a redrawn 15th District that includes Taylorville but not territory currently in another incumbent's district. Davis released a statement indicating that 31 of 35 county chairmen and 15 state lawmakers in the new district support him.

"Democrats in Washington have put our nation in crisis with their big government, socialist schemes and dreams," Davis said. "Republicans are primed to retake the House next year, and I'm ready to work with a new Republican majority to finally fire Nancy Pelosi and hold the Biden administration accountable for their massive failures."

Democrats currently hold 13 of the state's 18 seats. But Illinois loses a representative because of population decline. Democrats who control the General Assembly, mindful of their party's slim control of Congress and the large number of GOP-held state legislatures drawing maps, created 14 districts favoring Democrats and three that appear safe for Republicans.

Had he set his sights on the governor's mansion, Davis would have immediately become the highest-profile challenger to Pritzker, who is seeking a second term. Republicans who have announced campaigns against the multibillionaire are state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, businessman Gary Rabine, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan.