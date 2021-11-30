COVID-19 update: 2,379 hospitalized, 23 more deaths, 5,714 new cases

Illinois Department of Public Health records show 210,847 children between the ages of 5 and 11 statewide have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, an estimated 19.1% of the state's population of children in that age range. Courtesy of Advocate Aurora Health

State health officials today reported 2,379 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois.

Of those hospitalized, 457 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Additionally, IDPH officials also reported 23 more deaths, as well as 5,714 new cases of the disease diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 26,414, with 1,809,875 infections now confirmed since the outset of the pandemic.

In this month alone, 595 COVID-19 deaths were reported by IDPH officials, a drop from the death tolls of the previous two months.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 4.1%, stagnant from the previous day. The case positivity rate is the percentage of test results that show a new case of COVID-19. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, 53,281 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

IDPH officials report 17,288,192 total doses have been administered since they became available nearly a year ago.

According to IDPH figures, 58% of the state's roughly 12.7 million residents are now considered fully vaccinated.